STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ed Sheeran's life changed after he became a father

Ed Sheeran said he had certain expectations going into fatherhood, after people told him it would be the best thing that has happened to him.

Published: 28th June 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Ed Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ed Sheeran says his lifestyle has completely shifted since becoming a father.

"My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6am, I'm getting up at 6am and earlier than that," Sheeran said on "New Music Daily", hosted by Zane Lowe.

"I used to do everything to excess, like real excess. I would go to a restaurant and be like, 'Oh, I like the look of that. And like the look of that. And like, I'll just, I'll eat all of that'. I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff," he recalled.

"I just found when Cherry was six months pregnant, I was like, right at this point (her) waters might break anytime and I'm just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I'm meant to be," he said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Sheeran also said he had "certain expectations" going into fatherhood, after people told him it would be the "best thing" that has happened to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ed Sheeran
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp