Lil Nas X kisses male dancer at the end of his BET Awards performance to celebrates Pride Month

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Lil Nas X has once again set social media on fire and this time the reason is not with his performance, but what happened after his performance.

The Grammy-winning rapper passionately kissed one of his dancers after performing his hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' at the BET Awards on Sunday, reported Variety.

The 22-year-old hitmaker, who came out as gay in 2019, wrapped his arm around two male hoofers but only made out with the one on his left side.