Megan Fox celebrates 'over two decades' of bisexuality

Megan Fox, who shares three kids with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, also used her social media to speak publicly about LGBTQ+ rights.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Megan Fox

Hollywood actress Megan Fox (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Megan Fox asserted that she has been bisexual for over two decades, in a new social media post. Although she came out over a decades ago, she doesn't often openly address her sexuality.

Fox, who is part of the LGBTQIA community, celebrated her "over two decades" of bisexuality by sharing a number of sultry selfies flaunting rainbow-tip manicure in honour of Pride Month.

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades @moveon @intoactionus #pride," she wrote as the caption with rainbow emojis.

In the comment section of the post, her followers wrote how much they love her for putting herself out there and reminding everyone that she is a member of the LGBTQIA community.

"Honey you made us realise the B in a lot of us," a fan wrote.

Another wrote: "My fellow bi queen."

Some were shocked as they did not know that the actress is bisexual.

The first time she opened up publicly about her sexual identity was in a 2008 interview.

Fox, who shares three kids with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, also used her social media to speak publicly about LGBTQ+ rights.

