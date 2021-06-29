Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' goes on floors

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' has gone on floors.

Filmmaker James Wan, who is helming the sequel to the 2018 hit film 'Aquaman', shared the news on his Instagram account.

The director shared a photo of the clapper board from the sets and signalled the start of the film. He wrote along with the picture, "Day One. #aquaman2."

This update comes just two weeks after Wan revealed the official title of the upcoming DC sequel. In an Instagram post, the filmmaker posted the photo of the title card from a production meeting he attended and captioned it saying, "The tide is rising."

The upcoming project stars Jason as Aquaman, with Amber Heard expected to return as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Warner Bros studio took the first step toward the 'Aquaman' sequel in February 2019, by bringing back David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script. The film will be produced by Wan and Peter Safran.

'Aquaman' over-performed for Warner Bros., coming in above pre-release projections after launching with USD 68.7 million in its opening weekend in North America. The title gained momentum in subsequent weeks and hit USD 330 million in North America and USD 805 million internationally, led by nearly USD 300 million in China.

Johnson-McGoldrick teamed with Will Beall on the 'Aquaman' script, from a story by Beall, Geoff Johns, and Wan. Johnson-McGoldrick began working on the screenplay three years ago after reading 'Aquaman' comic books while on the set of Wan's 'The Conjuring 2'.

In addition to 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', Warners Bros. has other movies slated for a big release, including 'The Suicide Squad', 'The Batman', 'The Flash', and Warners' and New Line's 'Black Adam' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

'Blue Beetle', 'Batgirl', 'Supergirl', 'Green Lantern Corps', 'Static Shock' and 'Wonder Woman 3' are also in the works.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is slated to release on December 16, 2022.