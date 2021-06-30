STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veronica Falcon, Ali Stroker board 'Ozark' Season 4

Featuring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner in the lead, the final season of the Emmy-winning series will be split into two parts, consisting of seven episodes each.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Veronica Falcon and Ali Stroker have joined the cast for the fourth and final season of Netflix's acclaimed drama series "Ozark".

"Ozark" follows Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Linney), who relocates their family from the Chicago suburb of Naperville to the summer resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri and get involved in the local criminal activities of the new town.

The new installment of the series will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Falcon will recur as Camila, the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) whose son Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) is scheming to take over his uncle's cartel.

Stroker also has a recurring role in the final season.

She will play Charles-Ann, an old friend of Ruth's (Garner) mother "who lends her a hand when she is in need of some assistance".

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, "Ozark" also features Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora.

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the final season.

