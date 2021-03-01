STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golden Globes 2021: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's daughters make rare appearance

Published: 01st March 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Nicole Kidman, nominee for best actress in a limited series for 'The Undoing' appears on screen with her husband and their daughter.

Nicole Kidman, nominee for best actress in a limited series for 'The Undoing' appears on screen with her husband and their daughter. (Photo | Videograb, AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: This year's Golden Globes were held virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic allowing celebrities to bring their loved ones onto the telecast, and Hollywood star Nicole Kidman joined in the ceremony from home along with her family.

According to Fox News, the 53-year-old star, who was nominated for her performance in 'The Undoing,' appeared with her family during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's opening monologue.

The 'Aquaman' star was seen sitting alongside husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret.

For the evening's festivities, Kidman rocked a gorgeous black Louis Vuitton number, while Urban kept it simple in a black-and-white tux. Their daughters both wore white dresses.

Kidman appeared with her family once more -- sans one daughter -- when the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actress in a mini-series or motion picture made for television was announced.

Fox News reported that Anya Taylor-Joy, who won the award for her role in 'The Queen's Gambit,' gave a shout-out to Kidman. Ahead of the show, Kidman took to Instagram to share her full look.

She captioned a snapshot, which showed the star posing on a couch, "Celebrating #TheUndoing at the #GoldenGlobes tonight! Thank you @LouisVuitton & @NicolasGhesquiere for bringing a little glamour back in my life. Haven't done this in a long time."

Meanwhile, the 78th Golden Globe Awards took place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This was the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

