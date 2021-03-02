STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Britney Spears shares rare photo with sons Sean, Jayden

The 39-year-old songstress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden as she enjoyed some family time with her two sons.

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:37 PM

Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Wondering how the time flies, American singer-songwriter Britney Spears on Monday shared adorable pictures of herself and her two sons and penned down a heartfelt note.

The 39-year-old songstress took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden as she enjoyed some family time with her two sons.

The 'Toxic' singer wrote, "It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now !!!!I know ... I know ... it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast."

"Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right," she continued.

Spears also explained to her social media followers why she hasn't shared any snapshots of her kids recently.

"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it," she noted.

In the two photos, Spears and her kids are seen standing in a field next to each other as they pose for the camera.

The first picture features a fiery red tinge, which Spears said she edited herself, while the second photo sees the trio posing sans effects.

"I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They're finally letting me post it !!!," Spears happily proclaimed. "Now I don't feel left out anymore and I'm gonna go celebrate .... Oh s*** I guess cool moms don't do that ... Ok I'll just read a book instead!!!!"

Spears shares Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The former couple was married from 2004 to 2007. 

