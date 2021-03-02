'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma joins Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Indian origin British star Indira Varma, best known for her roles in TV shows "Rome" and "Game of Thrones", has joined the cast of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi television series on Disney+.

Details about Varma's character are still under wraps, reported Deadline.

Varma, who has starred in TV shows "Carnival Row", "Luther", "Paranoid" and "For Life" and movies such as "Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love" and "Crisis", will appear in the series alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy.

The Obi-Wan serie on the streamer is among the number of "Star Wars" shows that are lined up for Disney+ following the success of "The Mandalorian".

The third season of "The Mandalorian" will premiere on Disney+ in late 2021.

The character of Cassian Andor from "Rogue One", played by Mexican star Diego Luna, is also getting a new series besides the two "Mandalorian" spinoffs and other stories.