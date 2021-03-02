STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golden Globes 2021 Highlights: Crown scores big, Nomadland wins Best Film

Netflix’s royal drama The Crown emerged as the top winner in the Golden Globes Award ceremony that was held earlier today.

Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The show bagged multiple Golden Globes under the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama (Emma Corrin), Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama (Josh O’ Connor), Best Television Series - Drama, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role (Gillian Anderson) categories.

The award ceremony, which was held virtually from two cities, New York and Los Angeles, also saw the late Chadwick Boseman win the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The evening also saw Chloe Zhao become only the second woman after Barbra Streisand to win a Golden Globe for Best Director-Motion Picture for Nomadland. Notably, Nomadland also bagged the Best Motion Picture Drama Award.

As popularly expected, comedy series Schitt’s Creek and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit also won multiple awards.

While The Queen’s Gambit won the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television award, lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy won the Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film award.

Catherine O’Hara, who acted as the fan-favorite Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek won the award for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Meanwhile, Schitt’s Creek bagged the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award.

During the event, veteran actor Jane Fonda, an eight-time winner of Golden Globes and a 15-time nominee, was awarded the prestigious Cecil B.deMille award for outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment.

American Television writer-producer Norman Lear was awarded the prestigious Carol Burnett award for outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.It is also noteworthy to mention that Netflix led the nominations list upfront with 42 titles.

