Obi-Wan Kenobi series casts Indira Varma

Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi has roped in Game of Thrones star Indira Varma.

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma

'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi has roped in Game of Thrones star Indira Varma. The actor will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who are reprising their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in the upcoming series.

The show, which was announced during D23 in 109, is amongst the many Star Wars shows that are slated to be released on Disney Plus. The show will be directed by Deborah Chow, who is known for directing two episodes in The Mandalorian season one.

Indira is best-known for her role as Ellaria Sand in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. Her other credits include HBO’s Rome, Carnival Row, and most recently, ABC’s For Life.

There is no information available currently about Varma’s character. The show is expected to start filming in late spring this year.

