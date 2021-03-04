STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Zack Snyder to be honoured with special 'Valiant Award' from Hollywood Critics Association

The fourth annual HCA Film Awards will stream virtually on March 5 on the official HCA Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Director Zack Snyder

Director Zack Snyder (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American filmmaker Zack Snyder will be presented with the first-ever Valiant Award from The Hollywood Critics Association at the virtual fourth Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony on Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood Critics Association is presenting Snyder with this first-ever Valiant Award as an honour for how the filmmaker and his wife, and producing partner, Deborah Snyder, responded to their 20-year-old daughter Autumn's suicide in 2017.

HCA chairman, Scott Menzel, in a statement on Wednesday said, "As a fan of Synder's ever since Dawn of the Dead, I couldn't be happier that we will be acknowledging his visionary filmmaking and resilience to overcome any obstacles."

Menzel added, "As someone whose own life was impacted due to suicide, I was extremely moved by how Zack and his wife and business partner Deborah turned their incommensurable pain into altruistic action, spearheading an effort that has helped countless individuals and families."

Back in December of 2020, Snyder along with his fans had helped in raising over USD 500,000 dollars for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. In order to raise more funds, during the upcoming HCA Film Awards, the Hollywood critics association plans to purchase a host of Snyder's merchandise on the Ink to the People fundraising platform to give away on their social media channels during the ceremony.

The fourth annual HCA Film Awards will stream virtually on March 5 on the official HCA Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Snyder's cut of 'Justice League' is set for a March 18 release on HBO Max. His epic zombie action-thriller 'Army of the Dead', which he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and directed for Netflix, is set to launch on May 21.

Snyder is also producing the German language prequel of 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix, as well as an animated series of the same name. 

