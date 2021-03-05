STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor Tom Felton shares throwback picture with Harry Potter co-stars

Tom Felton took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo, featuring him, Emma Watson, and Alfred Enoch sitting together around a table.

Published: 05th March 2021 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Felton played Slytherin Draco Malfoy in the beloved series

Tom Felton (in centre) played Slytherin Draco Malfoy in the beloved series. (Photo | Tom Felton Official Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton took fans down the nostalgic lane by posting a time-turner-worthy photo of some of his cast-mates from the blockbuster Hollywood franchise.

Felton took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo, featuring him, Emma Watson, and Alfred Enoch sitting together around a table, seemingly doing some schoolwork during a break from shooting.

He captioned the post as, "#tbt," along with lion and snake emoji representing the characters' Hogwarts houses of Gryffindor and Slytherin. He tagged both Watson and Enoch, in the post.

Felton played Slytherin Draco Malfoy in the beloved series, while Watson and Enoch played Hermione Granger and Dean Thomas, respectively, who were both in Gryffindor with the titular Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe).

As per People magazine, in December, last year, Felton watched 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', for the first time in about 20 years and took fans along for the ride in an Instagram Live session. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Felton Harry Potter Draco Malfoy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp