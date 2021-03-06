STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steven Spielberg, Duffer brothers join forces for 'The Talisman' adaptation

The book, which was penned by King and Peter Straub in 1984, will be turned into a series for streamer Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 06th March 2021

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg is collaborating with "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer for the adaptation of celebrate author Stephen King's "The Talisman".

The Duffer brothers, whose smash hit Netflix show "Stranger Things" has been heavily inspired by King's work, will executive produce the series.

Netflix will produce the project in association with Spielberg's Amblin Television and Paramount Television Studios.

Curtis Gwinn, who worked as a writer-exec producer on "Stranger Things", will serve as writer and showrunner of the show.

"The Talisman" tells the story of Jack Sawyer, a 12-year old boy who sets off on an epic road-trip quest to save the life of his dying mother.

He is in search of the Talisman, a powerful relic that can not only heal his mother but, as he learns, save the world.

Sawyer's journey criss-crosses two realities: the America we know and its dangerous, fantasy-world twin, The Territories.

Matt and Ross Duffer will executive produce via their Monkey Massacre Productions, along with Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin TV.

King also would serve as an executive producer, along with Paramount Television.

