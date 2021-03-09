STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Women of the Year' anthology series from Alma Har'el in works at Amazon

The project is the small screen adaptation of The Time 100 Women of the Year initiative, reported Deadline.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Alma Har'el

Alma Har'el (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el is set to develop "Women of the Year", a scripted anthology series for Amazon Studios.

The project is the small screen adaptation of The Time 100 Women of the Year initiative, reported Deadline.

The special issue, conceived by Har'el, was launched for International Women's Day 2020 to recognise the contributions of female leaders, innovators, activists, entertainers, athletes and artists who defined the century from 1920 through 2019.

Now a year later, Har'el and her production house Jellywolf, Time Studios and consumer goods giant P&G, who partnered for the magazine's issue, have reunited for the television series.

"Women of the Year" will feature a selection of women visionaries who played critical roles in our society's greatest achievements over the past century.

Each episode will focus on one woman through the lens of the 24-hour period that made her "woman of the year".

These episodes will be directed by a different female filmmaker.

Har'el, who is the creator of the series, will also executive produce via her Jellywolf banner alongside Jellywolf's Christopher Leggett.

Time Studios and P&G Studios are attached to executive produce the series.

"Women of the Year" also marks P&G's return to scripted series producing.

The company's credits include classic shows like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "The King of Queens".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alma Har'el Women of the Year
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp