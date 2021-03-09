STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' accidentally leaks in streaming mistake by HBO Max

The incident happened on Monday when many users took to the social media to report that the highly-anticipated Snyder-cut version played instead of "Tom & Jerry"

Published: 09th March 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from Snyder Cut, Justice League.

A scene from Snyder Cut, Justice League. (Photo | Video Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: In a major gaffe, streamer HBO Max accidentally uploaded filmmaker Zack Snyder's version of "Justice League" on its platform in place of Warner Bros' latest movie "Tom & Jerry".

The incident happened on Monday when many users took to the social media to report that the highly-anticipated Snyder-cut version played instead of "Tom & Jerry" when they opted for the title on the streamer.

Snyder's upcoming four-hour epic -- touted to be starkly different from the one that released in the theatres in 2017 -- is due to arrive on the streaming service on March 18.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service quickly realised the mistake and removed the movie from the platform, restoring "Tom & Jerry" which debuted on February 26.

"Zack Snyder's Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes," HBO Max said in a statement.

The Snyder-cut version of "Justice League" is one of the most anticipated HBO Max titles of the year Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy in 2017.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder.

The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.

The theatrical release of the movie was followed by DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans petitioning the studio to release the original cut of the film from Snyder.

Warner Bros finally announced in May last year that Snyder's version would come to HBO Max in 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice League Zack Snyder Snyder cut Tom & Jerry HBO Max Justice League leak Snyder cut leak
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp