STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams team up for new movie 

The filmmaker co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously worked with director on movies such as "Munich" and "Lincoln".

Published: 10th March 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg will next direct a movie that is loosely based on his childhood growing up in Arizona.

According to Variety, the new movie will be Spielberg's follow-up project to his "West Side Story" remake, which is expected to release this year.

The filmmaker co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously worked with director on movies such as "Munich" and "Lincoln".

Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams is in negotiations to star in the movie in a major role.

Though the plot details are scarce at the moment, the film will reportedly focus on the main character as a young child and teen.

The protagonist will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The film will also examine the character's relationship with his parents and be split across time periods.

The film will start shooting later this year with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.

Williams will next star in director Todd Haynes' MGM movie "Fever", and she is also reteaming with Kelly Reichardt on the A24 project "Showing Up".

The actor recently finished filming for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", a sequel to her 2018 hit "Venom", co-starring Tom Hardy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steven Spielberg Michelle Williams
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp