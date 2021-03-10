STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'They are rigged': Zayn Malik speaks out against Grammys over not being nominated

As evident from the tweet, the 'One Direction' alum was not nominated this year for a Grammy and has never received a nomination from the prestigious awards ceremony since going solo in 2015.

Published: 10th March 2021

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik recently shared his thoughts on the 2021 Grammy Awards and spoke out against the Recording Academy, four months after the nominations were announced.

The 'Pillowtalk' singer took to his Twitter handle and shared a scathing tweet that read, "F--k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary."

As evident from the tweet, the 'One Direction' alum was not nominated this year for a Grammy. He never received a nomination from the prestigious awards ceremony since going solo in 2015, despite consistently releasing music nearly every year.

Zayn's fans took note and poured in support for him on social media. One Twitter user wrote,"'Pillowtalk' was the biggest and most-streamed debut in 2016, Mind Of Mine was one of the biggest records in 2016." He continued, "'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' was the most streamed song in 2017, 'Dusk Till Dawn' was #1 on charts for weeks in 2018. Yet ZERO nominations for Zayn. rigged system."

Another user added, "no shade to Taylor Swift, but the fact that the Grammys nominated 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' for best written song & EXCLUDED zayn for no reason SCREAMS racism, even tho he wrote MOST of the song."

Hours after posting the initial tweet, the singer followed up with a second one, and wrote, "My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process."

As per E! News, Zayn is not alone in speaking out against this year's Grammy nominations. When the nominations were announced earlier, The Weeknd was one of the first artists to share that he felt snubbed by The Recording Academy.

