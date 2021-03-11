STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Carrie Underwood celebrates her 38th Birthday with husband and kids

Published: 11th March 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Carrie Underwood (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood on Wednesday (local time) rang in her 38th birthday in style, courtesy of her husband Mike Fisher.

The country music star took to her husband's Instagram story and celebrated the big milestone by rocking a humorous T-shirt gifted by Fisher, in honor of her special day.

In the selfie that Underwood jokingly took she made a confused face while wearing a top that read, "I don't need Google, my husband knows everything." Fisher captioned the shot as "Perfect birthday gift no."

On her own Instagram Stories, the songstress shared pictures of the handmade cards she received from her kids and captioned one of those pictures as "Isaiah was so excited to give me the card he made," that read, "Happy birthday mom. I love you mom so so so much."

Another post showed a red card covered in scribbles, with the caption, "Jake made this one (big bro helped)."

According to People magazine, Underwood shares sons Isaiah Michael, and Jacob Bryan, with her husband and former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, whom she got married to on July 10, 2010

