Elle Fanning to star in Barry Levinson’s film 

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Barry Levinson’s film about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s crime drama The Godfather has roped in actor Elle Fanning to the cast. Titled Francis and The Godfather, the movie will also feature Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elisabeth Moss.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isaac and Gyllenhaal will play The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola and former Paramount studio head Robert Evans, respectively. While Moss will portray Coppola’s wife Eleanor Coppola, Fanning has been roped in to play the role of actor Ali MacGraw in the movie.

The movie will chronicle the battles between Coppola and Evans, which included taking a gamble on casting Marlon Brando, who had not had a hit in years, and a then-little-known Al Pacino. At the time, MacGraw was married to Evans.

Francis and The Godfather is based on a script by Andrew Farotte that was redeveloped with Levinson. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather (1972) was based on author Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel of the same name. The first movie, starring Marlon Brando in the titular role, spawned into a film series with two sequels, which released in 1974 and 1990.

The Godfather chronicles the life of Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), focusing on the transformation of one of his sons, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), from a doe-eyed family outsider to a ruthless mafia boss.

