STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Elle Fanning to star in Barry Levinson’s film 

Filmmaker Barry Levinson’s film about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s crime drama The Godfather has roped in actor Elle Fanning to the cast.

Published: 11th March 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Elle Fanning

Hollywood actress Elle Fanning (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Barry Levinson’s film about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s crime drama The Godfather has roped in actor Elle Fanning to the cast. Titled Francis and The Godfather, the movie will also feature Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elisabeth Moss.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isaac and Gyllenhaal will play The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola and former Paramount studio head Robert Evans, respectively. While Moss will portray Coppola’s wife Eleanor Coppola, Fanning has been roped in to play the role of actor Ali MacGraw in the movie.

The movie will chronicle the battles between Coppola and Evans, which included taking a gamble on casting Marlon Brando, who had not had a hit in years, and a then-little-known Al Pacino. At the time, MacGraw was married to Evans.

Francis and The Godfather is based on a script by Andrew Farotte that was redeveloped with Levinson. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather (1972) was based on author Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel of the same name. The first movie, starring Marlon Brando in the titular role, spawned into a film series with two sequels, which released in 1974 and 1990.

The Godfather chronicles the life of Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), focusing on the transformation of one of his sons, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), from a doe-eyed family outsider to a ruthless mafia boss.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elle Fanning Barry Levinson
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp