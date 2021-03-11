Steven Spielberg gearing up for film on his childhood

By Express News Service

Veteran Hollywood director Steven Spielberg is set to direct a new movie loosely based on his childhood days while growing up in Arizona.Variety reported that the new movie will be Spielberg’s follow-up film to his remake of West Side Story remake, which is expected to release this year.The film has a script co-written by Tony Kushner. Tony had previously worked with Spielberg on movies such as Munich and Lincoln.

As of now, Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams is in negotiations to star in the movie in a major role.Plot details are unavailable at the moment, however, reports state that the film will focus on the protagonist as a young child and teen. The film will also examine the character’s relationship with his parents and be split across time periods.

The film will start shooting later this year and is expected to release sometime in 2022.Williams is also set to star in Todd Haynes’ MGM movie Fever, and the actor is also reteaming with Kelly Reichardt on the A24 project’ Showing Up. She recently finished filming for the Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

