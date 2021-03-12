STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Bird Box' Spanish spin-off movie in the works at Netflix

The streaming platform has roped in Alex and David Pastor, the duo behind sci-fi thrillers 'Carriers' and 'Self/less', to write and direct the spin-off.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

birdbox

Sandra Bullock in Bird Box. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix's blockbuster post-apocalyptic thriller movie "Bird Box", fronted by Sandra Bullock, is getting a Spanish-language spin-off. The project will reunite Netflix with Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan, producers of the Susanne Bier-directed original movie that released in 2018.

According to Deadline, the streaming platform has roped in Alex and David Pastor, the duo behind sci-fi thrillers "Carriers" and "Self/less", to write and direct the spin-off. Adrian Guerra and Nuria Valls are producing the project for Spanish outfit Nostromo Pictures.

Executive producers are Bier, Ainsley Davies for Chris Morgan Productions, and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions. The yet to be titled movie will start production by the end of this year in Spain. "Bird Box", an adaptation of Josh Malerman's novel of the same name, was set in a world in which demonic entities that if seen, drive humans to kill themselves or each other.

Bullock starred as a woman who tries to navigate that dangerous world, using a blindfold and caged birds, while also trying to protect her children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bird Box Bird Box Spanish Netflix Dylan Clark Chris Morgan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp