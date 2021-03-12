STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Superstore: America Ferrera to return to Cloud 9 for series finale

America Ferrera will return to reprise her role for the finale of NBC’s Superstore.

Published: 12th March 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

America Ferrera

America Ferrera | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

By Express News Service

America Ferrera will return to reprise her role for the finale of NBC’s Superstore. It was earlier announced that the series will come to an end with the hour-long finale of season six, and there were doubts about whether the actor would return to the show for one more time.America Ferrera departed from the show in the second episode of season six. The actor had been with the show since it premiered in 2015, also serving as an executive producer and directing multiple episodes.

Superstore, created by Justin Spitzer, is a workplace comedy-drama is about the employees of a big box store called Cloud 9, as they cope with the joys of working in retail. Superstore is known for mirroring real-life topics.

In fact, the show is currently focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact. The final two episodes are aiming at closing out the current storylines of the Cloud 9 workers as they tackle the pandemic and their ongoing personal trials and tribulations.

The ensemble comedy stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney.Superstore is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.Executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green renewed their overall deals with Universal Television last year, and will continue to work with the studio after Superstore concludes its run.

