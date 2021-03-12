STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The Weeknd to boycott future Grammy Awards following 2021 nomination snub

This comes after the singer's album 'After Hours' and hit single 'Blinding Lights' were snubbed from this year's nominations.

Published: 12th March 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

The Weeknd

The Weeknd (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter The Weeknd recently stated that he will boycott the Grammy Awards moving forward, including no longer attending the ceremony or submitting his work for consideration following his 2021 nomination snub.

As per People magazine, the singer, who was shut out of this year's Grammy nominations, said in a statement to The New York Times, "Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."

This comes after the singer's album 'After Hours' and hit single 'Blinding Lights' were snubbed from this year's nominations.

Responding to The Weeknd's statement, Harvey Mason Jr., who is the Recording Academy's interim chief executive, said that "we're all disappointed when anyone is upset," but stated that "we are constantly evolving."

"And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees," Mason explained.

After backlash by the likes of Drake and Frank Ocean, the Academy has made efforts to diversify its membership and even hired a diversity officer and brought more women and people of colour into its leadership.

The Weeknd's new statement comes months after the singer accused the Recording Academy of corruption when his music was completely left off of the 2021 nominations.

After the list of nominees was revealed, the singer broke his silence to criticise the awards show. "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency," he wrote back then.

Soon after, artists including Drake and Halsey jumped to the 'Starboy' singer's defense, further calling out the awards ceremony. In late January, for Billboard's cover story, the singer stated that his three Grammys -- for 'Starboy', 'Beauty Behind the Madness', and 'Earned It', mean nothing to him.

'"I use a sucker punch as an analogy," the singer said about his "remain corrupt" tweet.

He added, "Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt ... I felt things. I don't know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, 'What happened?'"

The singer said then that he "personally doesn't care anymore" about the situation."I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It's not like, 'Oh, I want the Grammy!' It's just that this happened, and I'm down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again," he said.

"I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows," The Weeknd added.

The Grammys have come under renewed scrutiny in recent years, after longstanding accusations of bias against Black artists and women in particular. The Weeknd follows Frank Ocean in opting not to submit his music for Grammy consideration in protest, while artists including Drake, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande have slammed or publicly clashed with the awards show.

The Grammy Awards are set to air live from Los Angeles on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Weeknd Grammy awards
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp