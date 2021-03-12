WATCH | Blackpink's Rose releases much-awaited first single 'On The Ground'

By Online Desk

Blackpink member Rose's much-awaited single album 'On The Ground' released on YouTube on Friday.

This is the New Zealand-born K-pop singer's first single after the quartet she is part of debuted in 2016 with the chart-shattering song, 'whistle'.

As a surprise to fans worldwide dubbed as 'blinks', YG entertainment also released her playlist on Spotify which included songs by SZA, Jaden and Giveon among others.

The group comprising of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and herself have over the years released only close to 20 songs. In 2020, they became the first girl group to hit No 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Rose's first single (English language) comes two years after Jennie's single (English and Korean), 'Solo' which currently has more than 630 million views on YouTube.

Other group members also have solo acts -- Lisa currently serves as a mentor on the dance reality series "Youth With You Season 2", streaming on Chinese streamer iQIYI while also releasing dance covers on her YouTube page, 'LiliFilm'.

The 24-year-old gave a sneak preview of her individual stint during January's livestream concert, The Show, during which she performed the song "Gone".