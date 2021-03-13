STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lucy Hale to star in AMC crime drama 'Ragdoll'

The six-episode show, which hails from AMC and Alibi, was ordered to series back in February

Published: 13th March 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Lucy Hale in a screengrab from the trailer of 'Truth or Dare'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Katy Keene" star Lucy Hale is set to feature in an upcoming crime series, titled "Ragdoll".

The six-episode show, which hails from AMC and Alibi, was ordered to series back in February, reported Variety.

In the series, six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body - nicknamed the "Ragdoll".

Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit's new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale).

The "Ragdoll Killer" taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name among them.

And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole. It will start filming in coming months.

"Ragdoll" is written by Freddy Syborn, who will executive-produce alongside Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lucy Hale Ragdoll
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp