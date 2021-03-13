STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon casts four indigenous actors

Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon has roped in four new cast members to play opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

Published: 13th March 2021 10:09 AM

Scorsese is producing and directing the project with a script written by Eric Roth.

By Express News Service

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon has roped in four new cast members to play opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone. Indigenous actors Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion are set to play key roles in the project.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 bestseller, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centres on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history. Cardinal, known for films like Dances with Wolves and Godless, will play the role of Lizzie Q, mother to Lily Gladstone’s character Mollie Burkhart. Myers, Collins and Dion are set to play the roles of Mollie’s sisters — Anna, Reta, and Minnie.

Notably, it was recently announced that Jesse Plemons will also star in the film. Scorsese is producing and directing the project with a script written by Eric Roth. Killers of the Flower Moon is financed by Apple Studios, after Paramount Pictures decided to sell it over increasing costs. Scorsese will also produce for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment, alongside Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions.
 

