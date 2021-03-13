STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez drops first Spanish EP 'Revelacion'

Gomez also posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she thanked fans for their love and support.

Published: 13th March 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Selena Gomez (File | AP)

Selena Gomez (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez's first Spanish EP 'Revelacion' is here! On Friday, the singer dropped her seven-track Spanish-language EP, which a tribute to her Latina roots and a gift to her vast fanbase in Latin America.

The singer shared the release of her EP on Instagram, writing, "REVELACION is out now / REVELACION disponible ya."

Gomez also posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she thanked fans for their love and support.

"I hope you guys like the album and have so much fun with it because obviously, I've been wanting to do this for so, so long. And I'm just so grateful. So I hope you guys like it, and let me know what you think, but I'm just so happy," she said with a wide smile on her face.

As per People magazine, the EP includes seven songs 'De Una Vez', 'Buscando Amor', 'Baila Conmigo', 'Damelo To', 'Vicio', 'Adios' and 'Selfish Love'.

Gomez had released the EP's first single 'De Una Vez' in January 2021 and followed it up with 'Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro. Most recently she dropped 'Selfish Love' featuring DJ Snake.

The singer said it's typically "easier" for her to sing in Spanish than to speak it but admitted to the Los Angeles Times that she had to sometimes stop recording because she used to get frustrated.

She said, "There's a lot of slang that I needed to learn. Spanish changes generationally as well as geographically. Sometimes I was like, 'Wait! Hang on! I need to understand."

"There would be moments where I would end the recording session because I would get so frustrated. Not just trying to create an album from my basement but making it sound authentic. That's something that requires meticulous care. But now, I think I actually sound better in Spanish than I do in English," she added.

The EP was entirely produced by Tainy, who is responsible for some of reggaeton's biggest hits, including Cardi B's 'I Like It', Dua Lipa's 'Un Dia', and several of Bad Bunny and J Balvin's albums.

Speaking about the EP, she had earlier told Vogue, "The project is really an homage to my heritage, adding, "It's a Sasha Fierce moment, for sure."

Recently, Gomez made headlines after she spoke about her possible retirement from music to try her hand in acting, but said she wants to give it "one last try".

Before she transitioned to music, Gomez starred in Disney's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' from 2007 to 2012. She rose to fame with the show at the age of 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selena Gomez Revelacion
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp