STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Avatar' reclaims highest grossing film worldwide title surpassing 'Avengers: Endgame'

Disney has announced that the James Cameron directorial has bested the studio's Marvel superhero tentpole "Endgame", which overtook "Avatar" in July 2019.

Published: 14th March 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Avatar

A still from Avatar. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: In less than two years after it was dethroned by "Avengers: Endgame", "Avatar" has once again become the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office following the film's re-release in China this week.

Disney has announced that the James Cameron directorial has bested the studio's Marvel superhero tentpole "Endgame", which overtook "Avatar" in July 2019.

According to Variety, the China reissue, which began on Friday, has added an estimated RMB 80m (USD 12.3m) to the total collections of the 2010 blockbuster through its first two days.

The worldwide gross of "Avatar", the sci-fi epic, stands at an estimated USD 2.802b versus "Endgame's" USD 2.797b.

"Avatar", which now falls under the Disney umbrella after the Fox acquisition, first became the top-selling global release of all time in 2010 when it surpassed Cameron's 1997 movie "Titanic".

Jon Landau, producer of "Avatar", said the team is elated with the achievement and expressed gratitude to Chinese audience for returning to the theatres amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim (Cameron) and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support," Landau said.

The studio is set to release the second and third chapters of "Avatar" in 2022 and 2024, respectively, with the next two installments in every two years.

"We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come," Landau added.

Russo Brothers, directors of "Endgame", congratulated Cameron on the feat.

"Passing the gauntlet back to you @JimCameron," they posted on their Twitter handle alongside a fan art.

Actor Zoe Saldana, who was part of both "Avatar" and "Endgame", also reacted to the development on Instagram.

"Biggest congrats to @avatar for becoming, once again, the number 1 movie of all time. China, we owe you one! To know that I am a part of 'The Two Biggest Movies of All Time' is humbling to say the least.

To all my fans of @avatar and @avengers #avengersendgame Thank You! Gracias! Grazie!" she wrote alongside posters from both the films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avatar Avengers end game
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp