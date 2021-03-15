Maribel Verdu joins Ezra Miller’s The Flash   

By Express News Service

Spanish actor Maribel Verdu is the newest addition to Ezra Miller’s superhero movie The Flash. Verdu is best known for featuring in Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron’s 2001 classic movie Y Tu Mama Tambien.

The 50-year-old actor will play Nora Allen, the mother of Barry Allen aka The Flash. Meanwhile, actor Billy Crudup, who essayed the role of Henry Allen Barry’s father in Justice League, has exited the project over scheduling issues. Andy Muschietti of It series fame will be helming the Warner Bros’ troubled superhero feature, which has been in works since 2016.