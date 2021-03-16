STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'World of Dance' cancelled after four seasons

The nonscripted show featured dance performers, including solo acts and larger groups, representing any style of dance, competing for a grand prize of USD 1 million.

Published: 16th March 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Celebrity judges at the World of Dance competition.

Celebrity judges at the World of Dance competition. (Photo | @nbcworldofdance, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "World of Dance", the reality competition series featuring and executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, will not return for a fifth season at NBC.

The nonscripted show featured dance performers, including solo acts and larger groups, representing any style of dance, competing for a grand prize of USD 1 million.

According to Deadline, the network did not renew "World of Dance" in its summer scheduling plans, after it unveiled the premiere dates for shows such as Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman's "Making It", the comeback of "American Ninja Warrior" and "America's Got Talent".

Unlike its first three seasons, the fourth chapter of "World of Dance", which aired last year, did not score much on the ratings.

The show, which was launched in 2017, was the first big launch of an ambitious new slate of NBC's in-house reality efforts.

Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough served as judges, with Jenna Dewan hosting the first two seasons and Scott Evans hosting the third and fourth.

It was created in partnership with the World of Dance enterprise, which produces dance competitions and events in more than 25 countries.

The show premiered in May 2017.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions.

The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.

The format has also been remade in a number of territories globally including Thailand, Philippines and Poland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World of dance World of dance cancelled
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp