STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BBC Two developing Joe Exotic documentary

His popularity found him a well-funded campaign team who were attempting to win him a presidential pardon.

Published: 17th March 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Joe Exotic with his tiger, Tiger king

Joe Exotic with his tiger (Photo | Joe Exotic, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who rose to prominence as Joe Exotic of the hit Netflix series "Tiger King", is now set to be the subject of a new feature-length documentary at BBC Two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, BAFTA-winning presenter-journalist Louis Theroux will explore how the zookeeper became a media phenomenon after the 2020 true-crime series.

Exotic has been found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot and multiple animal cruelty charges.

His popularity found him a well-funded campaign team who were attempting to win him a presidential pardon.

The documentary has the working title "Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic" and Theroux said this story is "quintessentially American" stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colourful and larger-than-life to be believed.

Interestingly, Theroux first met Exotic whilst making his documentary "America's Most Dangerous Pets" a decade ago.

"I spent eight or nine days filming at the park back in 2011, over the course of three separate visits. I'd forgotten how much we shot until I went back into the footage during the lockdown."

"It's extraordinary how much was there. Since then the story just got stranger and bigger, and in going back at the end of last year I uncovered a real-life drama that took me in directions I never could have expected," he said.

Clare Sillery, the BBC's head of commissioning, documentaries, history and religion, said the upcoming special will be full to the brim with never-before-seen footage and brand new interviews with those on all sides of the Joe Exotic story.

"In this follow-up to Louis' revelatory first-look at the life of Joe Exotic in 'America's Most Dangerous Pets', viewers will be taken even more deeply into the weird world of one of America's most notorious figures," Sillery added.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage is set to play Exotic in an upcoming CBS drama series picked up by Amazon Studios.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Exotic Joe Exotic documentary BBC Two
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp