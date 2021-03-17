Bond villain Yaphet Kotto passes away

By Express News Service

Yaphet Kotto, best known for playing the Bond villain in Live and Let Die (1973), passed away on Monday. He was 81.The news of Kotto’s death was made official by his wife Tessie Sinaho in a heartfelt statement. Sinaho wrote on Facebook,“I’m saddened and still in shock of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10.30 pm Philippine time,” she wrote. “…You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also.

A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actors in Hollywood, a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I’m gonna miss you everyday, my best friend, my rock.”

Kotto made his acting debut with an uncredited appearance in the 1963 film 4 for Texas. He went to star in numerous films including Bone, Alien, Brubaker, The Running Man, and Midnight Run, and the long-running TV series Homicide: Life on the Street. He is survived by his wife and six children.