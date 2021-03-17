STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Matthew McConaughey launches YouTube channel

The 51-year-old actor announced via Twitter that he will be joining the video-sharing platform and advised users to "subscribe, turn notifications on, and giddy up.."

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor and film producer Matthew McConaughey launched his official YouTube channel on Tuesday (local time).

The 51-year-old actor announced via Twitter that he will be joining the video-sharing platform and advised users to "subscribe, turn notifications on, and giddy up.."

The 'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' actor prefaced the announcement video, "McConaughey here, and I want to welcome you to my YouTube channel. It's a destination where I'm going to share who I am, who I'm not, what I believe in, what I don't, what I'm doing, what I'm not doing, along with some approaches to life that I've found useful and constructive along the way."

McConaughey notes that he intends to share "prescriptions in the art of living that have helped me navigate this rodeo we all live in and even a bunch of bumper stickers that I have seen, heard, gathered and stolen along the way over my last 51 years here."

"Hopefully, it's gonna be all killer, no filler! With some raps and rhymes that can help you get back on time, put a little reason to your rhyme. Some food for thought, with a sip of wine," continued the 'Dazed and Confused' star.

He added, "Bring your funny bone, don't be afraid to bend a knee and join me in the chase to be more me, with your chase to be more you! What else are we really here to do?"

Advising his viewers to subscribe to his YouTube channel, which also features another video entitled, 'We're Texas.' The post features McConaughey hosting a virtual benefit in an effort to rebuild Texas following the devastating winter storm that ravaged the state in early February.

