Diego Calva joins Damien Chazelle film

By Express News Service

Actor Diego Calva, known for starring in I Promise You Anarchy and the Netflix series Unstoppable, has joined the cast of filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s upcoming feature Babylon.

Babylon is written and directed by Chazelle. Touted as a drama set in the golden age of Hollywood, the film’s ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li.

Though there are no plot details available as of now, the story is said to be set during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s. The film is produced by Marc Platt, Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe, and Tobey Maguire.

Paramount Pictures film has set the film for a Christmas Day 2022 release and a January 6, 2023 expansion date. Meanwhile, Calva will next be seen in the third season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.