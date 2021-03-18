STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez spotted spending quality time after split rumours

As per a media report, a week ago, reports claimed that the duo had called it quits following four years of being together.

Published: 18th March 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the premiere for 'Hustlers' on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the premiere for 'Hustlers' on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted getting cozy and spending some quality time in the Dominican Republic after breakup rumours.

As per Fox News, a week ago, reports claimed that the duo had called it quits following four years of being together. However, not long after, the two in a statement to Fox News said, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through certain things."

Only days prior, it was reported that Rodriguez had travelled to the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is currently shooting a film. In photographs acquired by an outlet, the pair could be seen sharing a kiss outside while the 'Husters' star relaxed in a white shower robe.

In other photographs, JLo appeared to joyfully welcome Rodriguez upon his appearance and even folded her arm over him as he kneeled down to her level. A source additionally disclosed to People magazine that Lopez "was eager to see" Rodriguez "face to face" in front of their DR reunion.

The source further added that the pair are 'truly' attempting to 'sort things out, and "it was a glad get-together." On Monday, Rodriguez wrote on his Instagram Story, "New week. New day. Forward. Upward," as he panned a tropical scene and tagged Lopez.

A source additionally told Fox News that, while reports of their separation were untimely, the two have as of late run into certain issues. "Nothing was concrete. They hit a tough situation yet are working through it," the source said.

An initial report from Page Six said that Lopez was occupied in the Dominican Republic recording a film while Rodriguez is "in Miami preparing for baseball season."

Recent reports also pointed to previous rumours stemming from earlier this year regarding an alleged romance between Rodriguez and 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy. However, multiple sources indicated at the time that there was no connection between the two.

A source claimed to Fox News on Saturday that a third party "did not contribute" to the couple's recent troubles. "Jennifer and Alex have a lot greater things - like organizations and their [respective] kids - to stress over," the source asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez JLo Alex breakup
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp