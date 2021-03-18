STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kendall, Kylie Jenner get drunk while doing their makeup tutorial video

Entertaining their fans, before getting dolled up, they both took several shots of tequila from the 25-year-old model's new liquor brand, 818.

Published: 18th March 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sisters and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner. (Photo | Kendall and Kylie Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American reality TV stars and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner flaunted their makeup skills after gulping down some tequila on Wednesday (local time).

According to E!News, in a new YouTube video on Kylie's channel, the sister duo filmed a 'drunk get ready with me' makeup tutorial.

As the video starts, the Kylie Cosmetics founder excitedly yells "Are we really doing this?"?

Kylie later tells her sister, "I think we should take two shots for good luck before we go in there. Cheers! Thank you for coming."

During the clip, Kylie explained she wanted for her and Kendall to show 'a day-to-night look' since they both already had makeup on. While Kylie decided to rock her signature glam, Kendall admitted she was going to get out of her comfort zone for this video.

"I feel like I could try and do a wing. I'm just really courageous right now because I have my liquid courage," she told her younger sister.

Ultimately, Kendall made her eyes pop with a plum-coloured shadow that she smoked out. She also contoured her face and swiped on a nude lip. As for Kylie,she brought the drama with a shimmery shadow that she paired with a pretty rose-coloured blush and mauvy lip.

But by the end of the video, they both took their makeup to new heights, with Kylie donning a bright blue lipstick and Kendall rocking a purple one.

As reported by E!News, at one point, the two stars got a shout-out from their mom, Kris Jenner, who loved their looks.

"Oh, you guys look so cute. I love you guys...Bye, have fun!" she said on a video call.

While the dynamic duo both shared a few fun moments together, they also had a heart-to-heart conversation that left Kylie in tears.

Kendall began,"I don't know if I've told this story before. When I would do my makeup for school, I had really bad acne...I remember the summer before ninth-grade was when my acne went crazy and I was like, 'S**t. I'm going into high school and this one guy was really hot and I'm gonna ruin all my chances,'"

"I didn't. We ended up dating. It was the confidence that came from within that probably really turned him on to me," she revealed.

The model explained that wasn't the purpose of her story and got back on track.

Kendall went on, "The point of the story is. I would have so much acne and I would try and do my makeup...I knew nothing about makeup at the time. I didn't know how to do my makeup, I'm in ninth-grade. I remember every morning we would show up to school, dad would drop us off...and I'd look at you and be like, 'Can you see my acne?'"

Kylie replied, "Kendall, you make me want to cry."

To which Kendall said, "Every day you would say, 'No, you look beautiful.' And I knew you were lying but I appreciated you saying that."

Kylie shared, "It always made me sad to hear you talk about it," wiping away the tears.

"It's just when you have your own daughter, you just think about this. I knew it was your biggest insecurity...and it always made me so sad," added the mother of one.

Kendall reassured her sister that "everything's OK now."

"Cheers, You're my sister forever!" Kylie later added. 

