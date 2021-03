By Express News Service

Director Suresh Thiruvalla, known for films such as Kuppivala and Orma, is releasing his latest film Naalekkayi in theatres today. The film has Santosh playing an unmarried bank employee whose life undergoes a drastic change when a woman unexpectedly enters his life.

Aside from Santosh, the film also features Madhupal and Krishnaprasad. Sooraj Sruthy Cinemas is producing the film. VK Ajithankumar wrote the story and script. Pushpan Divakaran cranked the camera while K Srinivas edited the film.