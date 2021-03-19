STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HBO Max announces documentary series on actor Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy died in 2009, under mysterious circumstances, at the age of 32.

Published: 19th March 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Brittany Murphy: AP Photo

By PTI

LOS ANGLES: Streamer HBO Max has given an order for a two-part documentary series on late actor Brittany Murphy.

The untitled documentary, which hails from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, will explore the life and career of Murphy, who featured in films such as "Clueless", "Girl, Interrupted", "Drop Dead Gorgeous", and "8 Mile".

She died in 2009, under mysterious circumstances, at the age of 32.

The documentary will present an in-depth, intimate character portrait exploring the life and career and mysterious circumstances surrounding the actor's tragic death.

The series will go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines, featuring new interviews by those closest to Brittany and new archival footage.

  Cynthia Hill will direct the series with Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio and James Buddy Day as the executive producers.

"I agreed to do this film because I think it's a shame that Brittany's promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death.

"I think it's important to celebrate Brittany's talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon's deaths," Hill said in a statement.

