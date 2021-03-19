STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, January Jones to lead action-thriller 'God Is a Bullet'

The story is about vice detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau) who finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult.

Published: 19th March 2021

Hollywood actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ABGELES: Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, "Game of Thrones" alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and actor January Jones are part of the star-studded cast for upcoming action-thriller "God Is a Bullet".

Filmmaker Nick Cassavetes, known for movies such as "The Notebook", "Alpha Dog" and "My Sister's Keeper", will direct the feature, which is based on the novel of the same name by Boston Teran.

The film's cast also include actors Maika Monroe and Andrew Dice Clay, reported Deadline.

"Frustrated by the botched official investigations, he quits the force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the cult leader with the help of the cult's only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Monroe)."

Foxx will reported essay the pivotal supporting role of 'The Ferryman'.

Michael Mendelsohn and Don Allen will produce the movie with Kim H Winther and Jim Steele as the co-producers.

The movie, which will start filming in Mexico City in May, will be executive produced by Sidney Kimmel, Chuck Pacheco, Paul Johansson, and Natalie Perrotta.

