Watch list

My Octopus Teacher (English)

Streaming On: Netflix

If you are a fan of blue waters and its ecosystem, this documentary is your best bet. South African filmmaker Craig Foster develops an unusual but fascinating friendship with an octopus in the Atlantic Ocean. He takes you on a journey with an octopus. The one-and-ahalf-hour documentary unfolds the extraordinary relationship between Foster and the octopus, who believes in diving into the sea without a suit, indicating his transparency with the marine ecosystem. Director Pippa Ehrlich attempts to drive home the message of positivity and hope and experiments with the possibility of nature and humans co-existing peacefully. Cast: Craig Foster, Tom Foster

WandaVision (English)

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Wanda and Vision lead a blissful life as a married couple. Wanda is a homemaker and Vision goes to the office and the couple later has twins as well. Set in the sitcom world, the episodes make you wonder how the protagonists got here. Although the relationship between Wanda and Vision wasn’t significantly developed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), WandaVision makes up for this. It explores the relationship between Wanda and Vision, but predominantly depicts Wanda’s journey of finding herself and her path to acceptance.

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hanh

The Bold Type (English)

Streaming on: Netflix

The American comedy drama is inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Joanna Coles, who is executive producer of the series. The series chronicles the lives of three millennial women, portrayed by Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy, all of whom are employed at a fictional global publication called Scarlet in New York City. The fourth season is now out, where the women are now thrust into the digital landscape as they also try to balance their personal lives. In season four, Jane heads a new vertical at Scarlet, Kat’s love life needs a fix and Sutton’s story stands at a cliffhanger. Cast: Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (English)

Streaming on: Bookmyshow

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Batman and Wonder Woman team up to quickly recruit a force to stand against this newly awakened enemy.

Despite the formation of a powerful league of heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Cast: Henry Cavill, Jared Leto and Gal Gadot