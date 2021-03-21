STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'American Horror Story' season 10 title revealed

Published: 21st March 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's "American Horror Story" is titled "Double Feature".

Two horrifying stories, one season," the spooky video of waves crashing into a shore read.

The much awaited season of the long-running and acclaimed FX anthology will feature two different storylines -- "One by sea, one by the sand."

The new season features series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock as well as "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin.

Filming on the show was originally scheduled to start in early 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Production finally began in October in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

