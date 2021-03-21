STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HBO Max sets May premiere for 'Tenet'

The Warner Bros film, which was originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, opened in theatres of 70 countries last August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Pattinson, left, and John David Washington in a scene from 'Tenet.' (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Sci-fi espionage thriller "Tenet", directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to start streaming on HBO Max from May 1.

It released in select US cities on September 3.

"Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: 'Tenet' is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max!" HBO Max tweeted on its official page on Saturday.

"Tenet" got a theatrical release months before the studio decided its 2021 titles would debut on the streaming service HBO Max, owned by their parent company WarnerMedia, at the same time as the movies released in cinema halls.

The slate includes highly anticipated movies, like "In the Heights", "Dune" and the fourth "Matrix" film.

The digital release of "Tenet" is an interesting turn of events following Nolan's sharp criticism of WarnerMedia when the company announced its decision to premiere its productions for the year 2021 in cinemas and on HBO Max.

"Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," Nolan said in a statement, following the announcement in December.

"Tenet" grossed nearly USD 58 million in North America and over USD 363 million worldwide.

It starred John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia.

The film is also nominated for two Oscars -- best achievement in visual effects and best achievement in production design -- at the 93rd Academy Awards, to be held on April 25.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp