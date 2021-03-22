STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane

'Batwoman' has found a new Kate Kane in Wallis Day, known for shows like 'Jekyll and Hyde' and 'Krypton'.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Wallis Day

Hollywood actress Wallis Day (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Batwoman" has found a new Kate Kane in Wallis Day, known for shows like "Jekyll and Hyde" and "Krypton".

The British actor has been tapped for the role, initially played by Ruby Rose, in the second season of The CW superhero show which has Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in Sunday's episode of "Batwoman", the character of Kane was revealed to be alive yet unrecognisable due to injuries she sustained in a plane crash at the beginning of season two.

She is shown bandaged and being held hostage.

Day will play this "altered version" of Kane moving forward.

To be clear, Leslie, who is the first Black actor to play the superhero, will continue to be Batwoman.

Leslie plays Ryan Wilder/ Batwoman, who also hails from the LGBTQ community like Rose's Kane.

The rest of the season will explore where Kane has been, and what that means for her character.

The show will also continue Wilder's journey as Batwoman.

"Batwoman" premiered on The CW in 2019, but its first season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second season premiered on January 17, 2021, and a third season has also been ordered.

Day recently wrapped the feature film "Infinite", directed by Antoine Fuqua which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kate Kane Wallis Day Batwoman
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp