Matthew McConaughey on potential political run, says he's 'giving consideration'

McConaughey while appearing on 'The Tonight Show', told host Jimmy Fallon that he thinks taking political office is an honourable thing to do.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey recently opened up to talk show host Jimmy Fallon, regarding him thinking of taking political office.

According to Fox News, McConaughey while appearing on 'The Tonight Show', told host Jimmy Fallon that he thinks taking political office is an honourable thing to do.

The statement from the ace actor comes 10 days after he confirmed on 'The Balanced Voice Podcast' that he has thought of running for governor in Texas.

McConaughey told Fallon, "Well, it's come up a lot lately. And I'm gonna say to you now the same thing I've been saying, which is true. It's not a dodge. And when I say it's something, I'm giving consideration, absolutely."

He added, "What an honourable thing to even be able to consider. But that's no further than that right now, sir."

Apart from speaking about his potential run for governor, McConaughey also shared that he and his family faced their own set of hardships during the February Texas snowstorms.

The 51-year-old actor said, "Look, we're doing good. We had, you know, a couple of pipes break. We've had to pull up some drywall in the house. Lost power. Just got off having to boil water four days ago."

He continued, "But the problem in Texas is there's tens of thousands that aren't as good a shape as we are right now. There's a lot of people that are out of home."

Fox News reported that McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are hosting a 'We're Texas' virtual benefit concert Sunday evening to help raise money for the Just Keep Livin Texas Relief Fund, which is welcoming several philanthropic celebrities.

Country music and pop stars are set to perform, including Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

Meanwhile, A-listers who are Texas natives are set to make special appearances, including HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Megan thee Stallion, Michael Strahan, Selena Gomez, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

As per Fox News, last week while promoting the benefit concert on 'CBS This Morning', McConaughey had expressed his shock about Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifting the state-wide COVID-19 face mask mandate while saying businesses can operate at 100 per cent capacity. 

