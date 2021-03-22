STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Production halted on 'The Chi' after positive COVID-19 test

Shooting on the upcoming fourth season of the Showtime drama 'The Chi' has been put on hold following a positive COVID-19 test.

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:58 PM

A still from 'The Chi'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Shooting on the upcoming fourth season of the Showtime drama "The Chi" has been put on hold following a positive COVID-19 test.

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, "The Chi" revolves around a neighbourhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Disney TV Studios' 20th Television, the company behind the series, has rigorous protocols in place according to which a temporary production shutdown has been imposed, reported Deadline.

The new season of "The Chi", which shoots in Chicago, is slated to premiere on May 23.

The show was renewed for a fourth run in September.

It stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr, Michael V Epps and Birgundi Baker.

Luke James and Curtiss Cook have been upped to series regulars.

Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Tabitha Brown and Jason Weaver are among returning guest stars.

