STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Keanu Reeves collaborating with Netflix for 'Brzrkr' film and anime series

Keanu Reeves had launched the comics, which he penned with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt, in July 2020.

Published: 23rd March 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is bringing his comic book series "Brzrkr" to the screen.

The "John Wick" actor has teamed up with Netflix to develop a live-action film and anime series adaptation of his BOOM! Studios comic series.

Reeves had launched the comics, which he penned with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt, in July 2020.

The 56-year-old actor will headline the feature film first, followed by the anime series, in which he will voice his character, Netflix said in a statement.

"Brzrkr" (pronounced "berserker") centres on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, searching for answers about his existence.

"The man known only as B is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

"In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence...and how to end it," the official logline read.

Reeves will produce the projects along with Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for BOOM! Studios and Stephen Hamel for Company Films.

Adam Yoelin will serve as executive producer.

The actor recently completed filming for "Matrix 4" and will next start production on the fourth instalment of "John Wick" franchise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keanu Reeves Netflix Brzrkr
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp