Keanu Reeves collaborating with Netflix for 'Brzrkr' film and anime series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is bringing his comic book series "Brzrkr" to the screen.

The "John Wick" actor has teamed up with Netflix to develop a live-action film and anime series adaptation of his BOOM! Studios comic series.

Reeves had launched the comics, which he penned with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt, in July 2020.

The 56-year-old actor will headline the feature film first, followed by the anime series, in which he will voice his character, Netflix said in a statement.

"Brzrkr" (pronounced "berserker") centres on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, searching for answers about his existence.

"The man known only as B is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

"In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence...and how to end it," the official logline read.

Reeves will produce the projects along with Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for BOOM! Studios and Stephen Hamel for Company Films.

Adam Yoelin will serve as executive producer.

The actor recently completed filming for "Matrix 4" and will next start production on the fourth instalment of "John Wick" franchise.