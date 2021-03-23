'Nomadland' to hit Indian screens on April 2

By Express News Service

Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, is set for release in India on April 2. The film made waves at the Oscar nominations last week, where it earned six nominations, including Best Picture.

McDormand received her sixth acting nomination for her portrayal of Fern, a widow who leaves home to travel around the American West.

The film is based on the book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. Zhao received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Moreover, she also received a nomination for Best Director, making her the first Chinese woman and the first woman of color to be nominated in the category.

In addition to Nomadland, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari and Anthony Hopkins-starrer The Father are the other Best Picture nominees that are set to be released in Indian theatres in the weeks leading up to the Academy Awards ceremony on April 25.