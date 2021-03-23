STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seth Rogen joins cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg has roped in actor Seth Rogen for a pivotal role in his next feature film.

Published: 23rd March 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has roped in actor Seth Rogen for a pivotal role in his next feature film.

The untitled movie is said to be loosely based on his childhood growing up in Arizona, as per Variety.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously worked with director on movies such as "Munich" and "Lincoln".

Though the plot details are scarce at the moment, the film will reportedly focus on the main character as a young child and teen.

The protagonist will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The film will also examine the character's relationship with his parents and be split across time periods.

Rogen, who most recently featured in movies such as "An American Pickle" and "The Disaster Artist", will be essaying the role of Spielberg's favourite uncle in the movie.

Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams is in negotiations to join the cast and play a major role.

The project will be Spielberg's follow-up film to his "West Side Story" remake, which is expected to release this year.

The film will start shooting later this year with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.

Spielberg will produce the project with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

