Actor-model Kaia Gerber joins 'American Horror Story' season 10 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-model Kaia Gerber has boarded the cast of "American Horror Story" season 10.

Show's co-creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

Murphy shared the photo of the model and captioned it: "Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the 'American Horror Story' family."

Gerber is the daughter of supermodel-actor Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

The 19-year-old's acting credits include television films "The Last Day of Summer" and "Sister Cities".

Last week, Murphy announced "Double Feature" as the title of the upcoming season of the long-running and popular FX anthology series.

The 10th season will feature two horrifying stories: "One by sea, one by the sand." "Double Feature" stars series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock as well as "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin.

Filming on the show was originally scheduled to start in early 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Last January, Disney-owned FX renewed "AHS" for three more seasons, through season 13.