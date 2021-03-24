STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor-model Kaia Gerber joins 'American Horror Story' season 10 

Filming on the show was originally scheduled to start in early 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-model Kaia Gerber

Actor-model Kaia Gerber. (Photo | Kaia Gerber Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-model Kaia Gerber has boarded the cast of "American Horror Story" season 10.

Show's co-creator Ryan Murphy made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

Murphy shared the photo of the model and captioned it: "Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the 'American Horror Story' family."

Gerber is the daughter of supermodel-actor Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

The 19-year-old's acting credits include television films "The Last Day of Summer" and "Sister Cities".

Last week, Murphy announced "Double Feature" as the title of the upcoming season of the long-running and popular FX anthology series.

The 10th season will feature two horrifying stories: "One by sea, one by the sand." "Double Feature" stars series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock as well as "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin.

Filming on the show was originally scheduled to start in early 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Last January, Disney-owned FX renewed "AHS" for three more seasons, through season 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaia Gerber American Horror Story Ryan Murphy
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp