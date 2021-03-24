STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Helen Mirren cast as villain in 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

Helen Mirren will be playing the main villain in DC Films and New Line's upcoming superhero movie 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Helen Mirren

Hollywood actress Helen Mirren (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood veteran Helen Mirren will be playing the main villain in DC Films and New Line's upcoming superhero movie "Shazam! Fury of the Gods".

Mirren, the star of films such as "The Queen", "Hitchcock" and "Red" series, will play Hespera, the villainous daughter of the god Atlas, reported Variety.

Zachary Levi will return as the titular superhero for the movie, which is a sequel to 2019 hit "Shazam!".

David F Sandberg, who helmed the first part, is also coming back to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden.

The follow-up will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "Shazam!" is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Actor Asher Angel will reprise his role of teenager Billy Batson.

Newcomer Rachel Zegler, who is set to make her screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg's take on classic movie "West Side Story", will also feature in the new movie in a key role.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will be produced by Peter Safran through The Safran Company.

The film is set to debut in June 2023.

Mirren will next feature in "F9: The Fast Saga", in which she is reprising her role of Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shazam Fury of the Gods Helen Mirren
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp